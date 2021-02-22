Jackson County veal or Ski pop?
File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — Looking to buy a taste Jackson County veal and a Ski pop for lunch? Well, be sure to visit the Wellston Lions Club’s booth in downtown Wellston. Will Lewis and Brian Lintala are shown working a shift in the Lions Club’s booth. The Lions Club has their booth setup across from Giovanni’s Pizza on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston. The booth will be open Fridays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have fishtail or veal sandwiches, fries, and pop. They also have a combo deal featuring a sandwich, fries, and a pop for $8. All proceeds help support local community projects. For curbside pickups, call 740-418-5335.

