Jackson County veal or Ski pop?

WELLSTON — Looking to buy a taste Jackson County veal and a Ski pop for lunch? Well, be sure to visit the Wellston Lions Club’s booth in downtown Wellston. Will Lewis and Brian Lintala are shown working a shift in the Lions Club’s booth. The Lions Club has their booth setup across from Giovanni’s Pizza on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston. The booth will be open Fridays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have fishtail or veal sandwiches, fries, and pop. They also have a combo deal featuring a sandwich, fries, and a pop for $8. All proceeds help support local community projects. For curbside pickups, call 740-418-5335.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.