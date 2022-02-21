The newly reorganized Jackson County Women's Club (formerly the Jackson Lioness Club) would like to sincerely thank everyone in Jackson and the surrounding counties for helping make its "holiday candy store" fundraising project a success.

"We were also glad to be able to donate and distribute candy to local nursing home facilities, senior citizen centers, VFW, DAV, and the VA," President Rhea Shupe said.

The Club held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 11 at Cardo's Pizza in Jakcson.

Shupe conducted an informational session discussing "housekeeping" duties pertaining to future club projects/events and meetings. All monthly meetings unless specified, will be held at Cardo's Pizza in Jackson.

Most recently, a group of club members got together to wrap and distribute socks to the following nursing facilities in the area: Ayden Community Health Center, Four Winds, Jenkins Care Community and Edgewood Manor. A variety of more than 260 pairs of socks were donated by the club.

If you are a civic minded individual and think you might be interested in joining the organization or for more information, contact Rhea Shupe at 740-418-0182 or Mary Montgomery at 740-352-1692.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments