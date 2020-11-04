JACKSON — Howard and Diana (Radcliff) White will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November 7, 2020.
The couple were married at the Jackson Christian Church in front of several witnesses and had a reception at the Jackson County Home. They knew each other growing up, but it wasn’t until Howard returned back from his service in the Air Force that a relationship blossomed. As the story goes, their mothers were good friends and knew things were getting serious when Howard bought Diana flowers for the first time.
The White’s 50 years of marriage have blessed them with three children, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Diana enjoys music, cooking and staying active in church and other groups.
Howard has been enjoying the game of golf during his retirement years and enjoys singing in the church and other local choirs. Howard also enjoys eating Diana’s cooking, if she isn’t taking it to church.
Due to COVID-19, the White’s are unable to have a big celebration with family and friends. However, if you are able, please send them an anniversary card to 473 Glade Road, Jackson, OH 45640 or send well wishes to white50anniversary@gmail.com.
