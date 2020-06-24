JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans would like to invite everyone to the Farmers Market at Eddie Jones Park on Harding Avenue in Jackson. The Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 27, and continuing until October. All local farmers from Jackson County are welcome to participate. There is no set-up fee, but only locally-grown, agriculture-related products are allowed to be sold. For more information, please contact Julie Weber of Weber Farms at 740-978-6786.
