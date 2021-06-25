JACKSON — The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene, located at 251 Powell Drive, will host Vacation Bible School (VBS) the week of July 5-9 from 6-8 p.m. each evening. VBS is open to ages 4-12.
Children are invited for a fun time learning about Jesus through stories, games, crafts, snack, and more. The theme this year is “The Great Race!”
