JACKSON — The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene, located at 251 Powell Drive, will host Vacation Bible School (VBS) the week of July 5-9 from 6-8 p.m. each evening. VBS is open to ages 4-12.

Children are invited for a fun time learning about Jesus through stories, games, crafts, snack, and more. The theme this year is “The Great Race!”

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments