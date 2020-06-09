Gabrielle Carter, a graduate of Jackson High School, was recently awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Medical Mutual, one of Ohio’s largest health insurers, in recognition of her academic achievement.
Carter plans on attending The Ohio State University and majoring in neuroscience with a pre-med focus. She was among six recipients of $10,000 scholarships based on academic achievement and financial need. Those scholarships, as well as 140 scholarships of $1,000 each, went to students in school districts across Ohio that are also customers of Cleveland-based Medical Mutual. The Columbus Foundation administers the program and received nearly 450 applications for the scholarships.
“Gabrielle clearly was a high achiever at Jackson and is a deserving recipient of the scholarship,” said Ben Stoffer, Regional Vice President, Canton, Youngstown and Southeast Region. “Medical Mutual is pleased to support her pursuit of a college education focusing on medicine.”
This is the first year that Medical Mutual awarded $10,000 scholarships as part of its annual scholarship program. The six larger awards were established to recognize students in each of the Company’s service regions who demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and financial need.
Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. Insuring more than 1.5 million Ohioans, Medical Mutual offers a wide variety of high-quality health insurance plans for fully insured and self-funded employer groups of all sizes, including stop-loss coverage.
