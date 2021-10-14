JACKSON — The Jackson Lions Club will be selling Jackson County veal sandwiches (breaded, deep-fried pork tenderloin on a bun) on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sandwiches will be available at the Farmer Sportsman Fish Booth (near the intersection of Veterans Drive and Harding Avenue). The cost is $5 a sandwich (cash and carryout only). Proceeds to benefit the Lion’s Club vision aid program providing eye exams and glasses.

