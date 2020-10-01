JACKSON — The Jackson Lion’s Club will be selling Jackson County veals this weekend. The club members will be set up at the Farmer Sportsman Fish Booth near Eddie Jones Park in Jackson.

The club will be selling veals on Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The club normally would sell the sandwiches at the beloved Jackson Apple Festival, however, the festival was canceled so they scheduled this opportunity. Proceeds from this event help with local donations, programs, or organizations.

