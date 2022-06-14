VINTON COUNTY — A serious crash occurred in Swan Township last week and troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating what caused it.
According to a press release from the post, troopers responded to the two- vehicle crash on State Route 93 at the intersection of State Route 56 in the afternoon hours on June 7.
Michael Jensen, 67, of Yardville, New Jersey was operating a 2019 BMW S1000 motorcycle, traveling east on State Route 56. Brooke Hamilton, 40, of Hamden, Ohio, was operating a 2010 Acura TSX traveling north on State Route 93.
Per OSHP, Jensen failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out in front of Hamilton- her automobile striking him on his ride side. After being struck, Jensen’s motorcycle overturned and traveled off the right side of the roadway into a ditch. Hamilton’s Acura came to a controlled final rest in the northbound lane of State Route 93.
Jensen suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Med-Flight to the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. Hamilton was wearing her seatbelt and did not sustain injury. Jensen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.
The Patrol was assisted on scene by Vinton County E.M.S., Med-Flight, Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, McDonald’s Towing, and the McArthur Fire Department.
