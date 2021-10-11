JACKSON — Many in the community missed the Jackson Rotary Club’s deep-fried mushrooms during this year’s 80th annual Jackson Apple Festival. The club didn’t have a booth this year for certain reasons. The club has announced that they will be selling the mushrooms on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jackson Christ Methodist Church (150 Portsmouth Street, Jackson). The club will also be selling baked steak sandwiches, deep-fried pizza rolls and pop. The items will be takeout or local delivery only. Pre-sale orders are appreciated. Call 740-418-0856 to place an order. All proceeds go to local scholarships and Rotary-sponsored community projects.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments