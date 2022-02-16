JACKSON — The Jackson City School District Board of Education had a busy February meeting.
During the recognition and awards portion of the meeting, local media representatives from The Courier and The Telegram were honored with certificates naming them to the 2021 Ohio School Board Association’s (OSBA) Media Honor Roll.
Local media representatives Jeremiah Shaver (The Courier), Pete Wilson (The Telegram), Phillip Buffington (The Telegram), Todd Compston (The Telegram), and Red Thompson (The Telegram) were honored for their coverage of the Jackson City School District.
Each year, OSBA invites school districts around Ohio to name local journalists to the Media Honor Roll. Districts select the journalists they want to be named to the Media Honor Roll and submit the information to OSBA.
Launched in 2002, the program recognizes print and broadcast news media representatives for fair, balanced, and accurate reporting on public schools. Participation in the program helps school districts create and maintain positive working relationships with their local news media.
Each journalist received a personalized certificate from each school district. Over 50 journalists and media outlets were among the honorees for the statewide honor this year.
Following the presentation, the board welcomed Jared Bunting as treasurer. Mr. Bunting was hired during the January meeting. He was hired under a 2.5-year contract (Feb. 1, 2022- July 31, 2024). The February meeting was Bunting’s first meeting after being hired.
The board also introduced and welcomed Caeleb McGraw as the school district’s first student representative to the board of education. McGraw is a senior, and he will serve a term through May 31, 2022. All other future student representatives will serve a one-year term beginning June 1 through May 31 of the following year.
During the presentation part of the meeting, Michael Burns with Robert W. Baird & Co., was in attendance to present a bond refunding presentation. He told the board members that he could save the taxpayers some money. The board adopted a resolution providing for the issuance of not to exceed $4,185,000 general obligation unlimited tax refunding bonds, series 2022. More about the bond refunding is expected in coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.