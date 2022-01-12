JACKSON — The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) received 77 entries from across the country for their County Activities of Excellence (CAE) Awards.
Although all applications showed quality and innovative thinking, only 18 activities were named winners, four from Ohio, including Farm Bureaus in Jackson-Vinton, Knox, Wayne, and Wood Counties.
The awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development.
The Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau won a National County Activities of Excellence Award for their Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa event that was held in December. With the help of local businesses, community members, and volunteers, this event allows families to have a free breakfast, see Santa and Mrs. Claus, his elves, and live animals.
The Board of Trustees had the opportunity to participate in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2022 AFBF Annual Convention in Atlanta, GA on Jan. 7-11, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.