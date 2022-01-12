Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau Board

Pictured in the front row, from the left are Pam Updike, Lauren Gardner, Julie Tripp, Jessica Taylor, and Pam Martin. Back row, from the left are Matt Bennett, Dirk Dempsey, Travis Unger, Board President, Mick Scott, Carla Taylor, Arnold Coffey, Michael Clark, and Senior Organization Director Kim Harless.

 Submitted photo

JACKSON — The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) received 77 entries from across the country for their County Activities of Excellence (CAE) Awards.

Although all applications showed quality and innovative thinking, only 18 activities were named winners, four from Ohio, including Farm Bureaus in Jackson-Vinton, Knox, Wayne, and Wood Counties.

The awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development.

The Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau won a National County Activities of Excellence Award for their Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa event that was held in December. With the help of local businesses, community members, and volunteers, this event allows families to have a free breakfast, see Santa and Mrs. Claus, his elves, and live animals.

The Board of Trustees had the opportunity to participate in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2022 AFBF Annual Convention in Atlanta, GA on Jan. 7-11, 2022.

