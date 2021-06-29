The Jackson Area YMCA is hosting a multi week camp for Vinton County children ages six to twelve at Vinton County School District on West High Street in McArthur. The cost for the program would be $67 a week for members with a five dollar increase for non-members. Financial assistance is available as well.

Lunch and snacks will be provided each day to campers with all trips covered by camp fees. Each week has a different theme with the camp beginning the week of June 28.

The schedule continues as follows:

June 28 — July 2

  • : Handi-craft

July 5 — July 9

  • : Water Week

July 12 — July 16

  • : Science

July 19 — July 23

  • : Olympics

July 26 — July 30: Re-Run

