The Jackson Area YMCA is hosting a multi week camp for Vinton County children ages six to twelve at Vinton County School District on West High Street in McArthur. The cost for the program would be $67 a week for members with a five dollar increase for non-members. Financial assistance is available as well.
Lunch and snacks will be provided each day to campers with all trips covered by camp fees. Each week has a different theme with the camp beginning the week of June 28.
The schedule continues as follows:
June 28 — July 2
- : Handi-craft
July 5 — July 9
- : Water Week
July 12 — July 16
- : Science
July 19 — July 23
- : Olympics
July 26 — July 30: Re-Run
