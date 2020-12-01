JACKSON — Jackson’s Christmas plans, according to event organizers, are still a go for the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5.
The event, which was announced in early November, is being called “Jackson Holiday Light Up 2020.”
The City of Jackson, in conjunction with Jackson’s Visitors and Conventions Bureau, the Jackson Firefighters Association, Cultivating Our Future, and the Jackson County Gear Grinders, are teaming up to provide the community with this event.
The event will feature an evening Christmas parade instead of a morning one, lighting of Christmas trees in Manpower Park, which is known as “Christmas in the Park,” and a 15-17 minute fireworks display.
The Christmas parade, under the direction of the Jackson County Gear Grinders, will step off at 5:45 p.m. Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m. near and around Broadway Street in Jackson. The parade will go up Broadway Street, right on Main Street, and end at Walgreens.
If you want to be in the Christmas parade this year, you are asked to call Tom Long at 740-988-7374 in advance. That way the Jackson County Gear Grinders can plan better for social distancing guidelines.
Long told The Courier that the parade is open to anybody. There are no entry fees, and he asked that everybody wear a mask and social distance.
“We want people to come out and enjoy it, but we want people to be safe,” stated Long. “I know first hand what COVID-19 can do.”
The $10,000 firework display, sponsored by Jackson Tourism Board, will be shot from Eddie Jones Park at 7 p.m. There will be warning booms at 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Immediately after the last firework, the Christmas trees in Manpower Park will be lit. This year there are 62 trees, that will be separated 10 feet apart to give more social distancing space for visitors. The trees and park are a project of Cultivating Our Future.
In addition to the parade, fireworks, and tree lighting ceremony there will be some other activities in the park.
There will be food vendors, Christmas music (sponsored by Nea S. Henry), B&B Balloons (sponsored by Brad Munn), free coffee, and hot chocolate (sponsored by Silver Bridge Bruisers Roller Derby League), Little Debbie snack cakes (sponsored by Foster family), and Christmas sticker kits to first 100 kids (sponsored by Jackson High School Youth Association).
Santa’s House will be open that evening as well. This year, Santa will be in his house in Manpower Park, after the tree lighting until 8:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, there will be plexiglass in the doorway of Santa’s House to separate Santa and the children.
Obviously, COVID-19 has not disappeared so the community is expected to social distance, be smart, and stay with their family unit, and it is highly recommended that everyone should wear a mask.
The event organizers have received approval from the Jackson County Health Department for this event. A social distance guideline and plan has been established. There will be signage placed around the park to remind the community of the guideline and there will be ten hand sanitizer stations in the park as well.
This event is subject to change depending on the pandemic. Event organizers explained that if Jackson City Schools closes its school buildings, then the Christmas parade will not happen, and Manpower Park will be closed to the public. However, the park will still be lit, and the firework display would still happen.
