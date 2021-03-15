JACKSON — Jackson Area Ministries (JAM) is announcing that this year's vegetable garden/plant program has started.
The seed box is out, and staff members are now welcoming contributions of seed packets and financial donations.
JAM has sponsored this ministry for many decades which now encompass an estimated 18 counties in southeast Ohio enabling some 2,200 families grow much appreciated extra food.
JAM encourages when at your favorite retail store pick up a seed packet and then place them in the yellow large seed box outside their office located at 119 McKitterick Avenue in Jackson.
If you are interest in growing vegetables seeds and tomato plants this summer, applications will soon be available at the food pantries in Wellston, Jackson and Oak Hill and may be completed at the JAM Office during hours of 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Jackson Area Ministries is an ecumenical church ministry serving the Appalachian Counties of Ohio. JAM can be reached by calling 740-286-1320.
