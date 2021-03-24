JACKSON — 2020 Jackson County Fair Queen Elizabeth Fannin will be offering an application workshop on Tuesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. for all young women interested in applying to be the 2021 Jackson County Fair Queen. All applicants looking to apply for attendant positions are also welcomed to attend. What will be covered? Fannin will mainly be reviewing how to fill out the 2021 fair queen application, but she will also be touching base on the interview and onstage process. Participants can join via Zoom at http://go.osu.edu/FairQueenHelpSession or join in-person at the Jackson County Extension Office. Contact Fannin at elizabethfannin21@gmail.com with any questions or more options.
