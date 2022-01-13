JACKSON — The Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) has closed its office to the general public. Sam Brady, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the JCEDP reports that the office will be closed through the end of January. Admittance will be by appointment only. Just call 740-286-2838 to make an appointment.
