JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) will host a harm reduction clinic from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at its location at 200 E Main St., according to a press release by the JCHD.
“Harm reduction is exactly what it sounds like: reducing the harm associated with using drugs through a variety of public health interventions,” the press release says. “Harm reduction acknowledges that drugs are widely available in our society. At the most fundamental level, harm reduction recognizes that all people deserve safety and dignity, and it does not pass judgment on drug use as a moral failing.”
Participation in this event will be confidential. Those who attend will first be seen by a nurse practitioner who will provide medical screenings.
Attendees will then circulate around the bottom floor of the health department, where various tables will be set up, each with resources related to harm reduction, such as substance abuse treatment options, educational resources, counseling options and Naloxone.
“This clinic will help steer some people into treatment,” Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston said. “It’s not like everyone who walks through our doors will get treated, but it will help network them. If they come regularly, they will be seeing friendly faces from substance abuse disorder treatment providers. Even if it’s a small minority, we are hopeful that this will provide the right environment to get some people into treatment.”
Finally, attendees will have the opportunity to exchange used needles and syringes on a one-to-one basis.
Upon their departure from the clinic, attendees will be given a wallet-sized card that declares their participation in the clinic. According to Ohio Revised Code, card-carrying participants are not subject to arrest or citation for drug paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of the clinic.
“This isn’t a free pass to use drugs or have drugs,” Jackson Police Chief Brett Hinsch said at the meeting. “It just says that we won’t be too picky about the possession of hypodermic needles that aren’t accomynied by any other drugs.”
This 1,000 foot radius includes the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson County Municipal Court and Jackson Police Department. This raised concern at Monday’s Jackson City Council Meeting, because some believe this radius prohibits law enforcement from properly doing their job.
There was also concern that this program would perpetuate drug issues and incentivise drug users to come to Jackson. Hinsch said his department is prepared, but there is no evidence that this will occur based on the outcomes of similar programs elsewhere in the state.
“I for one am not in favor. I wouldn’t say they are promoting drug use. I know they’re not. I just feel like bad begets bad,” Councilman At-Large Jon Ondera said.
Hinsch said he sees three benefits of this program. First, he said it keeps those using needles for drug illegal drug use from stealing them from those who need it. The clinic will also help keep needles off the streets and will aid in disease prevention.
Aston said JCHD has been in contact with the police department and will continue to be throughout the process, so the two can collaborate on best practices for public safety.
Surrounding communities have similar harm reduction clinics for their residents, including Portsmouth, Gallia County, and Athens County.
According to JCHD’s press release, these communities have seen a significant decline in preventable diseases that are often caused by sharing needles and syringes when using drugs, such as Hepatitis C and HIV.
In Athens County, rates of Hepatitis C declined 63% and rates of HIV declined 43% between 2016 and 2020. Much of this success is due to harm reduction programs, according to the press release.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human services, drug overdose deaths have increased 250% since 1999. Drug overdoses increased nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hepatitis C is the second most common infectious disease reported to the health department, behind chlamydia. Hundreds of new cases are discovered annually. The disease is four times more prevalent across the country than a decade ago.
Treatment is expensive. It costs over $35,000 for the medicine alone. There are additional costs for testing and office visits.
The Ohio Department of Health has awarded the JCHD with $40,000 in grant money to begin this harm reduction programming. According to the press release, no local tax money or fees will be used to purchase syringes. Instead, they will be purchased with donations. The grant money will be primarily used to pay the nurses involved in the clinic.
“We’ve talked about it; we’ve thought about [creating this program for a long time]. Having the resources to make it happen is the driving factor behind starting it now,” Aston said. “There may never be a perfect time to start a program like this, but now we have the opportunity because of that grant.”
Community members who must use needles and syringes for legal uses, such as diabetes treatment, home health care workers and those with other injectable medications can also dispose of needles. JCHD encourages this to prevent the needles getting in the wrong hands.
This clinic will continue to operate each Thursday for the near future. Aston said it will take years to determine the impact these harm reduction clinics will have on the community, so he wants to give them a fair shot to help the people of the county.
