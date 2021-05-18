JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department, along with its partners the Jackson County Commissioners, local veterinarians, and local fire departments have announced that they will not be able to offer rabies immunization clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets this year. But fortunately, the "rabies shot" for pets lasts three years so most pets will continue to be protected if they've been immunized in the last three years. The health department hopes to be able to hold rabies clinics next year. If you cannot wait until then to have your pet immunized, contact your veterinarian or retailer.

