JACKSON — The Jackson City Schools (JCS) Band Booster Bingo is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The event will be held at the Jackson DAV Building (170 Pearl St. in Jackson). Cost is $25 for 20 regular games. Special games for $5 each or three for $10 (big prize). Presale tickets available at The Spot on Main, Apple City Artisans, Elizabeth’s Flowers, M&R Fresh Meats, The Local Gallery Salon and Spa, or Ratliff Pool and Spa. Must be 18 years old to play. There will be grab bags, Chinese auction, concessions, and prizes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.