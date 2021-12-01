JACKSON — The Jackson City Schools (JCS) Band Booster Bingo is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The event will be held at the Jackson DAV Building (170 Pearl St. in Jackson). Cost is $25 for 20 regular games. Special games for $5 each or three for $10 (big prize). Presale tickets available at The Spot on Main, Apple City Artisans, Elizabeth’s Flowers, M&R Fresh Meats, The Local Gallery Salon and Spa, or Ratliff Pool and Spa. Must be 18 years old to play. There will be grab bags, Chinese auction, concessions, and prizes.

