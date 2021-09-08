OAK HILL — The Jeepin 4 Jackets Fall Ride, presented by Bryant’s Exhaust and Performance, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration begins at 12 p.m. Rides begin at 2 p.m. Admission is $35 per person. This year’s ride is staying on backroads from Oak Hill down into some of Gallia County’s beautiful country. The ride will leave Bryant’s Exhaust located at 4934 State Route 93 in Oak Hill. One person will win a 1999 Jeep Cherokee XJ via a giveaway. For every $1 you spend on www.bryantsexhaustandperformance.com is one entry. All proceeds go toward purchasing jackets for local children.

