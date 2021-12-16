WELLSTON — The fall season just got a little more golden for Jerry’s Do-it Center and customers, Alana Tudor and Mike Garvin.

Tudor and Garvin were chosen as winners of the Jerry’s Do-it Center $500 Shopping Giveaways. The two were selected at random from more than 400 entries submitted at the store from Aug. 30 to Nov. 10, 2021.

Jerry’s Do-it Center Manager Greg Beckner said that Jerry’s Do-it Center was delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their fall projects a little more exciting.

“Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad that Alana and Mike will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get the job done,” stated Beckner. “We thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation.”

Jerry’s Do-it Center is located at 2498 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and has been serving customers in the Wellston area for 33 years. The business offers a complete line of hardware, plumbing, electrical, lumber, housewares, supplies for everyone from the do-it-yourself homeowner to the professional. Jerry’s Do-it Center has been a Do-it Best Corp member since 1988.

