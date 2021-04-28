JACKSON — The Jackson High School (JHS) Drama Club is inviting the community to a musical revue of Broadway’s greatest heroes and villains as this year’s spring musical.
Drama Club Director Cathy Lord explained that the audience will be treated to twenty acts featuring songs and short scenes from musicals such as Wicked, Les Miserables, Footloose, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, The Lion King, and Spamalot, just to name a few.
The production is slated for Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m., and again on Sunday, May 2, at 3 p.m. The production will take place on the stage at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium.
“Heroes vs. Villains is a musical tribute to those characters good, bad, and in between,” stated Lord. “The production has allowed students to step outside their comfort zones and perform numbers from shows that typically fall outside the realm of high school proficient productions.”
Lord added, “Health measures will be in place to protect both our students and audience members. Audience members are required to wear a mask at all times inside the building and maintain social distancing. Family groups may be seated together, but should distance themselves from other patrons.”
In addition, the number of tickets per performance will be limited to twenty-five percent capacity. These will be offered first to parents and family members of the students. Then on Wednesday, April 28, at 12 p.m. any remaining tickets will be made available to the public.
All tickets will be $5 and sales will be done through Hometown Ticketing which can be accessed on the JCS website: www.jcs.k12.oh.us. Tickets will be available up to 15 minutes before showtime or until sold out. There will be no ticket sales at the door and tickets are non-refundable.
Student cast members include Tyler Allmon, Allie Castina, Elizabeth Fannin, Sydney Fain, Mason Hively, Hollie Hughes, Alex Jolly, Rylie Kilgour, Abby Lanhart, Schuler Murray, John Notter, Michael Parana, S.C. Parks, Courtney Perry, Kris Pittenger, Abby Plants, Kamden Robinson, Connor Rosenberger, Jenna Smalley, Lucas Smith, Kassady Thompson, and Ella Willett.
Students crew members are Chloe Adkins, Sarah Bowman, Alexis Bragg, Dillon Bryan, Caitlyn Carlisle, Aidan Dempsey, Madelyn Fannin, Kylee Fowler, Jaiden Goodman, Drake Gray, Ellora Duncan, Kyley Duncan, Evelyn Harley, Allie Higginbotham, Haleigh Hughes, Garrett Landrum, Madeline Lewis, Jasmine Marshment, Kierian Newkirk, Madelyn Parker, Markeala Simms, and Tessa Wells, Owen White, and Kaltra Woltz.
The production is under the direction of staff members, Cathy Lord, Ian Stasko, Caitlin Coulson, and Ryan Hurd.
