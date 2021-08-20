JACKSON — The 2021 Jim Humphreys Memorial Car Show, hosted by the Jackson Sideliners Club, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Jackson High School Football Stadium Parking Lot (asphalt). Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle. There will be concessions available starting at 11 a.m. There will be a DJ, 50/50 Drawing, auction at 2 p.m. and door prizes. There will be awards and trophies. Proceeds benefit the Jackson Football Programs.

