Honoring 'John Boy'

Pictured from the left are Jackson County Commissioner President Paul Haller, Connie Pelletier, John Pelletier, Jackson County Commissioner Vice President Jon Hensler and Jackson County Commissioner Donnie Willis.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners took “enormous pride and pleasure” in honoring John Pelletier and his long distinguished career in the community.

Pelletier, often referred to as “John Boy,” served in the broadcasting career for close to 53 years, serving as the longtime host of the Mix Morning Cafe on 96.7 WKOV-FM, as well as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Wellston for the past 25 years.

He has served diligently and effectively in many capacities, such as one of the founding members of the OHillCo (Ohio Hill County) Society, currently serving on the board, and as a member of the OHillCo Society Community Improvement Group.

Pelletier is the current president of Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, President of the JVAC of Jackson County Board, and member and former president of the Wellston Rotary Club. He has performed numerous other services to his community.

Pelletier and his wife, Connie served as grand marshals of the Wellston Coal Festival in 2017.

The members of the Board of Commissioners of Jackson County expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to Pelletier for his ongoing years of outstanding contributions to Jackson County and its residents.

