WELLSTON — The Jr. Miss OHillCo Queen Preliminary Contest will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. at Wellston High School. The contestants will be narrowed down to the top three.
The cost of admission to the contest is $3; children under three years old will be admitted for free. This year during intermission there will be a short closed-door interview with each contestant with the judges.
Below are the contestants:
Aarolyn Dupree is the 13-year-old daughter of Kylia and Roman Brandau and Aaron Dupree. Aarolyn is in 8th grade at Wellston Middle School. Her hobbies and interests include crafting, baking, and skating.
Shelby Smith is the 11-year-old daughter of Kristen Smith and Cory Smith. Shelby is in 6th grade at Wellston Middle School. Her hobbies and interests include softball, hanging out with friends, watching movies and crime documentaries, listening to music and collecting body scrubs and lotions.
Chenede Cardwell is the 10-year-old daughter of Corrine Smith and Charles Cardwell. Chenede is in 6th grade at Wellston Middle School. Her hobbies and interest include softball, hanging out with friends, playing board games with family and collecting tree-hut scrubs.
The top three finalist results will be sealed until Saturday, Sept. 11, when the 2022 Jr. Miss Queen and her court will be named at the close of the 2021 Wellston OHillCo Festival.
