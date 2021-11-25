JACKSON — In October, Alicia Kamer of Oak Hill was appointed to the Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge Justin Skaggs shared that one of his duties as the Probate Judge is to appoint members to the Board.
"A long time member resigned due to relocation causing a vacancy on the Board," explained Judge Skaggs. "When I learned of the vacancy, one person immediately came to mind that checked all of the boxes for being highly qualified — Alicia Kamer."
Kamer, according to Skaggs, has long been an advocate for those who need advocacy and a committed servant to the community.
"Alicia’s professional background, service to her community, experience with supporting those with developmental disabilities, and positive attitude distinctly qualify her for service on the Board," stated Skaggs. "I am truly honored to have the opportunity to appoint Alicia to this position and am eager to see the positive impact she will bring to this critically important organization."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.