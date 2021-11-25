Kamer appointed

Pictured from the left are Adam Kamer (Alicia Kamer's son), appointed Board Member Alicia Kamer and Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge Justin Skaggs.

 Submitted photo

JACKSON — In October, Alicia Kamer of Oak Hill was appointed to the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge Justin Skaggs shared that one of his duties as the Probate Judge is to appoint members to the Board.

"A long time member resigned due to relocation causing a vacancy on the Board," explained Judge Skaggs. "When I learned of the vacancy, one person immediately came to mind that checked all of the boxes for being highly qualified — Alicia Kamer."

Kamer, according to Skaggs, has long been an advocate for those who need advocacy and a committed servant to the community.

"Alicia’s professional background, service to her community, experience with supporting those with developmental disabilities, and positive attitude distinctly qualify her for service on the Board," stated Skaggs. "I am truly honored to have the opportunity to appoint Alicia to this position and am eager to see the positive impact she will bring to this critically important organization."

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments