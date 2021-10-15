JACKSON — The Jackson Area Kiwanis Club will be having a carryout-only spaghetti dinner on Monday, Oct. 25, from 5-7:30 p.m. The dinner will cost $6 per person and include spaghetti with sauce, salad, roll, and dessert. The event is held at the Jackson Christ United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center (150 Portsmouth Street in Jackson). All proceeds benefit Kiwanis projects in Jackson County. You may also donate to the club by adding an amount to the price of your ticket. Credit cards will be accepted.
