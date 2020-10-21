JACKSON — Kiwanis Club of the Jackson Area will be holding its spaghetti dinner on Monday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the Family Life Center, located at 150 Portsmouth St. in Jackson. This year, due to COVID-19 measures, the event will be “carryout only.” Dinner cost $6, and includes spaghetti, salad and dessert. All proceeds benefits Kiwanis Club projects in Jackson County.

