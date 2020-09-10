JACKSON — The Calvary United Methodist Church will continue their “Ladle of Love” Community Luncheon with options for delivery and take out. The meal is free to the public. The next meal will be on Saturday, Sept. 19. If you need to be added for a meal, call 740-688-1900 and leave a message. Delivery will begin at 11 a.m. and take out at noon.

