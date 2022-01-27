JACKSON — Ladle of Love Ministry will be expanding their operations in 2022 to offer a food pantry on their designated meal days. Through the generosity of many donors, the pantry will be able to provide emergency bags to be picked up on the first and third Saturday of the month. The group looks forward to being able to continue to provide the community a meal through take out, delivery or dine in as well as a food bag if needed. For more information, check the ministry out on its Facebook page or call 740-688-1900 and leave a message.

