JACKSON — Ladle of Love, LLC, a ministry of Good Shephard Wesleyan Church, will be hosting a free Christmas meal. The meal will be served on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10595 Chillicothe Pike in Jackson. Take out and dine in meals will begin at 11:30 a.m. The meals will be served until food runs out. There will be no registration needed at this time. If anyone has any questions, call 740-688-1900 and leave a message.

