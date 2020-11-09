JACKSON — The Calvary United Methodist Church will continue their “Ladle of Love” Community Luncheon on Nov. 21 beginning at noon. The meal will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. This meal will go to the normal recipients and open for take out. Call 740-688-1900 and leave a message with name, number of meals and phone number no later than Nov. 13. The church isn't adding to its delivery routes at this time just offering expanded take out.
