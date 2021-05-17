McARTHUR — Vinton County Lady Vikings Basketball will be hosting a double elimination cornhole tournament fundraiser on May 29 at Vinton County High School starting at noon.
Each team entering will cost $50 and proceeds will go towards the ladies basketball program. Concessions will be available throughout the tournament with six to eight games going at a time.
Anyone interested should contact Brett Jones at 740-577-2361. Deadline to register for the event in May 22.
