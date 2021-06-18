JACKSON — LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria of Jackson recently presented $500 to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank as a result of its “Feed Our Neighbors in Need” program.
LaRosa’s contributed $5 of every $10 Buddy Card sold at LaRosa’s of Jackson throughout the 2020 holiday season. LaRosa’s contribution will support two Jackson area food pantries –– Bethel Ridge Food Pantry and The Food Program & Clothesline of Jackson, in addition to two food pantries in the surrounding areas of Oak Hill and Wellston, Oak Hill Food Pantry and My Brother’s Place.
LaRosa’s was founded in 1954 on Cincinnati’s West Side by Buddy LaRosa. It is now a $167 million restaurant company with 645 pizzerias serving neighborhoods in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
