JACKSON — LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria in Jackson is launching its annual “Feed Our Neighbors In Need” program to help local families have a happier holiday season.
Guests that visit LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria in Jackson now through December 31, 2020, and purchase a $10 Buddy Card, LaRosa’s will contribute $5 to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.
“The pandemic has created a variety of challenges for our agency and how we distribute food to those in our community who need it most,” said Southeast Ohio Foodbank’s Development Coordinator David Keller. “We are grateful to partners like LaRosa’s and their pizzeria Team and Guests who understand the level of need in our community are committed to making a difference.”
Michael LaRosa, CEO, LaRosa’s Inc. added, “We are asking our loyal Jackson pizzeria guests to help us support their Jackson neighbors – seniors, children, veterans, families – so that they don’t have to choose whether to put food on the table or pay their utility bill.”
The $10 Buddy Card features 14” buy-one large pizza and get a large cheese pizza free’ offers for pick up and dine in, and is valid for a year.
Buddy Cards can be purchased at LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria at 966 E. Main Street in Jackson.
