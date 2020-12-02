Le Petit Chevalier Vineyard and Farm Winery got an update back in May, adding a wine tasting room to their decade old dream of owning a vineyard. While plans were delayed due to stay-at-home orders and state closures, the business has still been a roaring success.
Mark Chevalier and his wife Margit started the six-acre vineyard back in 2009 after moving to the area from Europe. Margit grew up on a farm in Germany and had family friends that had been in the wine business for multiple generations. After the couple decided to move the family to the states, they wanted to try the business for themselves.
At that point, the business was selling their grapes to other wineries for use in making wine.
With their scenic location by Hocking Hills State Park, many tourists would stop by asking if there was wine they could purchase from the vineyard. The obvious demand helped push the Chevalier’s into taking the plunge and opening a full winery.
They began building back in 2018 with funding from the Vinton County National Bank. The Chevalier’s also enlisted help from their friend and builder Dean Thompson who based the structure of the building on an 1800s barn design. The farmhouse was built in about 1880 so the choice was made to keep the architecture similar throughout the vineyard and winery.
Guests can also stay upstairs at the winery in a bed and breakfast run by Margit beginning back in November of 2019. According to Mark, beds have been booked, “literally almost every night.” Most of the quests they’ve had have been tourists hoping to stay just a bit longer in the area after a visit to the local state parks.
Their first release of wines came out this year produced with only the grapes they grew right here in Vinton County. Six different wines were produced with two already selling out.
The 2020 harvest has just wrapped up, bringing in about 15,000 pounds of grapes that are currently fermenting in tanks. Once spring comes around, there will be anywhere from six to eight new wines for locals and tourists alike to come by and sample.
The possibility of adding on an apple orchard to the already sprawling grounds has also been considered. Blackberries from a grower in Lexington were used to make a wine that is set to be released in about six weeks time.
Mark explained, “We are going to do some fruit wines from other growers but all the grape wines we do are just from our own grapes.”
Looking to the future, the Chevalier’s are hoping to incorporate dining into their winery as well.
“Everybody that comes in is curious about the wines but always the second question is ‘Do you guys serve food?’” stated Mark.
The original plan was never to serve food but, much like the demand for wine showed the owners a need for opening the winery, new demand has shown a need for dining options. The Chevalier’s are currently working on this next step with the health department and are planning a small menu.
Further expansion into the retail sphere has been in the works as well. Currently, the Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls and Handy Mart grocery store in Jackson both carry Le Petit Chevalier label wines.
When asked about the possibility of opening a restaurant, Mark Chevalier said it could happen and the importance of location for a restaurant, “Vinton County is a beautiful place. We’ve got such a beautiful scenic location up here on the ridge and when people come here they are just amazed at how beautiful it is.”
