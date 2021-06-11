JACKSON — The Jackson City Library is excited to share that Lewy the dog is turning five years old on June 17, and is the right age to apply for a Jackson City Library Card.
“I’m so happy,” said Lewy. “I love books, and kids who read with me... wait a minute.”
Lewy added, “I’m told these cards are only for humans. Still, that means if you are five years old and come visit me during June, you can get a library card and a treat from me!”
These library cards are free, says library staff. You can check out books if you have one and then you can read to Lewy.
“See? We both win at the Jackson City Library,” Lewy said, “Join me at the library for my birthday and we can take an awesome picture together too!”
For more information, call the library at 740-286-4111.
