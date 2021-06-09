McARTHUR — Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library will not be hosting a summer reading program this year but stand alone programs will be available for those interested.

Every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. with Miss Kathy where she reads a children’s book live on Facebook. A family movie night is scheduled for the evening of Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. where “The Son of Bigfoot” will be shown. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided.

For those looking for more educational programs, the library is hosting free Adult Computer classes staring on Thursday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. A diverse set of programs from Microsoft Word to Facebook is planned to be discussed. Anyone interested can stop into the library to register or call 740-596-5691. Space is limited so sign up as soon as you can.

