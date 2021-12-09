JACKSON — The Jackson Area Festivals and Events (JAFE) Organization has teamed up with Elizabeth’s Flowers and Gifts to once again encourage residents to decorate for the holiday season.
The annual “Light Up Jackson” Christmas Light Display Contest registration period is now open. There will be first, second and third place winner and a People's Choice.
Judging will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. There will be three judges taken around to view the displays. Facebook People's Choice judging will end at 6 p.m. the same evening.
Just text the following information (Name, Address, Phone Number and Picture of your display) for your entry to be accepted to 740-577-5587 or 740-418-9028.
