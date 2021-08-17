JACKSON — Jackson County residents are encouraged to check out a “Do-It-Yourself” Smithsonian Exhibition courtesy of the Lillian E. Jones Museum.
The exhibit, called “Dig It!,” explores soils and how they sustain life on Earth. The raised outdoor beds at the Lillian E. Jones Museum, located at 75 Broadway St. in Jackson, will host the National Museum of Natural History’s “Dig It! The Secrets of Soil” exhibit through early Fall 2021.
The exhibit opened earlier this summer and will run through Sept. 30. This exhibit of 16 full-color panels with remarkable photographs and graphics highlights how soil, one of Earth’s most valuable resources, sustains all life on the planet.
This exhibit is free for all to see from the outside, from the ground. The only rule is no climbing on the historic/old stone beds. The spacing on the museum grounds makes it accessible not only for wheelchairs, but also strollers for children as well as those who want to walk around on ‘Lillian’s Lawn’ located at the corner of Broadway and Broad streets. The 24x36 inch full-color panels will be at a height accessible to all to see from the grassy yard.
The exhibition is a customizable “DIY” version of an installation that was at the National Museum of Natural History from July 2008 to Jan. 2010. “Dig It! DIY” is composed of graphic panels printed locally at Zip Printing in Jackson. Panels on display at the Jones Museum cover topics such as what “ingredients” make up soil and how soil health relates to human health.
“Tens of thousands of different soils cover the planet,” said Patrick Megonigal, lead curator of the exhibition and associate director for research at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center. “Soils tell stories about Earth’s past and present to help us better understand our planet and its future.”
This open-air exhibit is most easily accessible for all using the Broad Street rear entrance to the museum. The outdoor exhibit can be seen whenever you would like to visit. The indoor museum will follow its regular hours of Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. with the buildings being alarmed after 3 p.m.
“The Jones Museum is the first to use the ‘Dig It!’ exhibit outdoors and so the National Museum of Natural History representatives are very excited to see photographs of their work in the out-of-doors,” said Megan Malone, director of the Jones Museum. “I will be sending them photographs of their work on display in Jackson. I encourage everyone to add ‘Dig It!’ to their family photos too and share if you’d like on social media with tags #SoilScience, #DigItSoilsDIY.”
The National Museum of Natural History is one of the most-visited natural history museums in the world. “Dig It!” opened at the museum July 18, 2008. At the end of its run in early 2010, the exhibition traveled around the country to locations such as the Durham Museum in Nebraska and the Bell Museum of Natural History in Minnesota. “Dig It!” is now installed permanently at the Saint Louis Science Center in Missouri.
