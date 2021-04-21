McARTHUR — Shawnee State University’s Project BEAR in partnership with EasterSeals of Central and Southeast Ohio and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library placed a Little Free Library in Wyman Park in McArthur on April 19 to celebrate Global Youth Service Day. Children will be able to borrow or keep books from the library but if the book is kept, they are encouraged to replace it with another.
Adult books can be placed in the Little Free Library as well, making the project fun for every member of the family.
Project BEAR, an acronym that stands for Building Emerging and Achieving Readers, is funded by AmeriCorps, a federal agency tasked with supporting national service and volunteering. According to Project BEAR’s coordinator Hayley Venturino, the projects mission is to “enhance early literacy instruction for children from birth to age five.”
Allyson Crothers, a second year Early Childhood Education student at Ohio University, was the coordinator for the event designed to promote the Governor’s Imagination Library Program, a program modeled after Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which gifts a monthly book to children from birth until five years of age regardless of their families income.
At the event, Crothers read aloud from The Calico Caterpillar by local author Donna Lewis from Waverly, Ohio to kindergarten classes from Central Elementary. Lewis has donated multiple books she authored to be placed in this free library as well as other free libraries at Shawnee State University Children’s Learning Center and the Pike County YMCA.
Crothers is just one of 17 Project BEAR members working on initiatives to support reading and literacy in the southeast Ohio region.
Amanda Hedrick, Director of Pre-Collegiate Programs and Initiatives at Shawnee State, says that the partnership has been an “excellent opportunity for Shawnee State University to give back to the community.”
Michelle Royster, a kindergarden teacher at Central Elementary, encouraged her students to use the library when they visit the park and have ask their parents read to them.
The park is currently under renovation plans from the Vinton County Health Department, including replacing outdated play equipment and replacing the sand with a rubberized surface.
