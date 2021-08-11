WELLSTON — The Little Miss OHillCo Queen Contest will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. at Wellston High School. The contestants will be narrowed down to the top five.
The cost of admission to the contest is $3; children under three years old will be admitted for free.
Below are the contestants:
Presley Childers is the 9-year-old daughter of Jennifer Childers and John Childers. Presley is a 4th grader at Wellston Intermediate School. Her hobbies and interests include softball, being active outside, cooking, reading and mushroom hunting.
Jaliyah Jayjohn is the 6-year-old daughter of Judy Jayjohn and Marty Jarvis. Jaliyah is a 1st grader at Bundy Elementary. Her interests and hobbies include playing outside, taking care of rabbits, loves being a big sister, loves the different types of makeup techniques, collecting shopkins, polly pockets and mini brands.
Karsyn Wheatley is the 7-year-old daughter of Hannah Wheatley. She is in 2nd grade at Bundy Elementary. Her hobbies and interests include singing and dancing, going to dance class, loves her puppies Duke and Jax, and playing with her little sister Oaklee, and she loves school.
Lily Swartz is the 8-year-old daughter of Kimberly and Shawn Swartz. Her hobbies and interest include soccer, history, swimming, reading and playing with her brothers.
Ava Fenwick is the 8-year-old daughter of Amber Fenwick and Nathan Fenwick. Ava is a 3rd grader at Wellston Intermediate School. Her hobbies and interests include playing softball, drawing, and painting and going hiking.
Kyra Glass is the 8-year-old daughter of Catherine Glass. Kyra is in 3rd grade at Wellston Intermediate School. Her hobbies and interests include girl scouts, ballet, tumbling, cheerleading, camping and hiking, music, math, science, art, going to the zoo and learning about cheetahs.
Aniyah Holzapfel is the 7-year-old daughter of Zane Holzapfel. Aniyah is a 2nd grader at Bundy Elementary. Her hobbies and interests include baton twirling, bible school, hanging out with friends, shopping, swimming, playing with her dog, siblings, and cousins, and eating ice cream.
Sophia Smith is the 7-year old daughter of Rayanna and Shane Smith. Sophia is a 2nd grader at Bundy Elementary School. Her hobbies and interest include riding her bike, dancing, swimming and building legos.
Calleigha Cardwell is the 8-year-old daughter of Corrinne Smith and Charles Cardwell. Calleigha is a 3rd grader at Wellston Intermediate School. Her hobbies and interests include playing with friends, riding bikes, cheerleading, softball, and playing with fidgets.
Whitley Wyant is the 7-year-old daughter of Cheyenne and Blake Wyant. Whitley is a 2nd grader at Bundy Elementary. Her hobbies and interests include training and showing her dogs in competitions and singing.
Sloan Hutchinson is the 6-year-old daughter of Courtney and Chris Hutchinson. Sloan is a 1st grader at Bundy Elementary. Her hobbies and interests include art, softball and playing with her brother.
Drew Spradlin is the 7-year-old daughter of Jennifer Spradlin and Andrew Spradlin. Drew is a 2nd grader at Bundy Elementary. Her hobbies and interests include dancing, rollerblading and drawing.
There will be another contest held during the festival on Thursday, Sept. 9, to narrow down to three finalists. The top three finalist results will be sealed until Saturday, Sept. 11, when the 2022 Little Miss queen and her court will be named at the close of the 2021 Wellston OHillCo Festival.
