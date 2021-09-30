The Craguns

JACKSON — The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene, located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson, will host gospel group, The Craguns, on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10:45 a.m.

The Craguns are a dynamic, family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s Father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s Sister). They are especially recognized by their warm, smooth harmony and strong spiritual emphasis.

The concert will be free, however, a love offering will be taken. More information about The Craguns family can be found online at www.thecraguns.com

