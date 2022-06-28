Monday marks the 246th anniversary of the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopting the Declaration of Independence as the colonies officially broke off from Great Britain.
With that in mind, Vinton and Jackson counties have celebrations set starting this Friday.
Here’s what you need to know:
Vinton County High School Athletic Boosters Independence Day
On July 1 and July 2, the Vinton County High School Athletic Boosters will hold their celebration.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, All-TVC winner Cassandra Mayers will serve as Grande Marshal of the parade in downtown McArthur.
Then, on Saturday, will be the Little Miss Queen contest at 2 p.m. followed by the Miss Vinton County contest at 7 p.m. Both events are to be held at Central Elementary with a $5 attendance fee. Tickets will also be available for purchase for raffle items.
The celebration concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Jackson Parade and Fireworks
The City of Jackson follows the McArthur celebration with one of its own on Sunday, July 3.
The parade line-up begins at 7 p.m. on Broadway Street before starting at 8 p.m. No registration is required and all are invited to participate.
The firework show will begin at 10 p.m. and will cause the below areas to be closed per the city Facebook page.
Eddie Jones Park, Jackson City Bike Path, and D
- og Park (closed all day)
- Harding Avenue restrooms (closed at 9 p.m.)
- Harding Aven
- ue, from the bridge to Water Street (closed at 9:30 p.m.)
- Veterans Drive, from Harding Avenue to Carr Street (closed at 9:30 p.m.)
Celebration of Our Nation
Wellston Main Street is hosting the “Celebration of Our Nation”, a full-day of activity in the downtown area on July 3.
Several contests will be included in the celebration, including a Patriotic Art Contest and Apple Pie Contest.
Home bakers wishing to participate in the apple pie contest are told to drop their pies off by 2 p.m. at Daisy’s Coffee Shop. Businesses have until 4 p.m.
The judging will begin after and the winners will be announced after the parade. That parade starts at 7 p.m. with line-up beginning at 6 p.m. at the Old Pants Factory lot, following the route down Ohio Avenue to Broadway Street to Railroad Avenue and finally exited towards the Family Dollar.
The evening concludes will with a fireworks show starting between 9:45 and 10 p.m.
Oak Hill Athletic Boosters Fourth of July
The Oak Hill Athletic Boosters will lead a three-day Fourth of July celebration between July 2 and July 4.
Among the several events planned are the co-ed slow pitch softball tournament and pretty baby contest set for Saturday, car show and parade on Sunday, and corn hole tournament and fireworks on Monday.
For the complete schedule, visit the Oak Hill Athletic Boosters Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.