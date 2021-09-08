JACKSON — Join the Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Substance-abuse Prevention and Addiction Resource Council (SPARC) and the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board on Friday, Sept. 10, at Jackson’s Manpower Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a event honoring the memories of those lost to overdose. This event was originally set for Aug. 31 but was postponed due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ida and concerns of flooding in the park.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments