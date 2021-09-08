JACKSON — Join the Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Substance-abuse Prevention and Addiction Resource Council (SPARC) and the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board on Friday, Sept. 10, at Jackson’s Manpower Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a event honoring the memories of those lost to overdose. This event was originally set for Aug. 31 but was postponed due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ida and concerns of flooding in the park.
Local overdose awareness memorial event set for Sept. 10
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.