COLUMBUS — Last week’s grant announcement from the Ohio Department of Development will permit remediation at several Jackson and Vinton county locations.
Part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation, more than $980,000 of the $60 million awarded by ODOD will be coming locally.
State Rep. Jason Stephens, R- Kitts Hill, whose congressional district includes Jackson County and parts of Vinton County, was pleased to see the funds come to his delegates.
“Revitalizing former industrial sites benefits the community and economy, and will help improve the quality of life in neighborhoods across the state,” he said in a released statement. “The investment we made in the state budget and Tuesday’s announcement will have a positive impact in our area and in communities across the state.”
The Jackson County Economic Development Board received the primary share of the local monies with $705,000 going towards the McNally Pit property in Wellston.
According to ODOD, the property was originally developed in 1908 when it was used as an ironworks facility between 1921 and 1949. From 1949 through 1987 the McNally-Pittsburg Company designed and constructed coal cleaning and treatment plants and machinery on the site.
In modern times, the building is being used as storage for the city of Wellston. Cleanup and remediation efforts include a soil excavation, creek sediment excavation, and ground water injections. After remediation the county plan to reutilize the site for industrial development.
Vinton County received three separate grants, totaling just north of $280,600. As the Courier reported in February, the commissioners selected these properties- the Vinton County Courthouse, the McArthur Brick Company, and the Sparks Property- and saw them as perfect candidates.
Terri Fetherolf, director of the county commissioners’ development department, said this funding opportunity was too good to pass up.
“Rarely is the county provided with funding where 100% of the costs will be borne by the grant and no leverage is required,” she said in a Monday interview.
Starting with the Vinton County Courthouse, $19,578 will go towards an asbestos inspection on the building’s third story.
Built in 1939, the plan for the county is to use the story as extra office space following the inspection and remediation.
The Sparks property, located in McArthur, served as a family-owned gas station, convenience store, and pizza shop for 40 years, but is now vacant. Through a $121,608 grant, it will receive a Voluntary Assessment Program Phases I and II assessment, asbestos survey, and geophysical survey
After assessment and any needed remediation, the current owner plans to re-open as a restaurant.
Last, but not least, is the McArthur Brick Company- the former home to one of the county’s largest employers.
The 115-year-old-plus property stopped brick productions in the 1960s and charcoal operations in the 1980s. Yet, with a $139,424 grant, assessments on the site can be conducted.
In recent months, however, the site is now being seen as the potential home for the new Vinton County Park District.
Further funding for the project will be coming from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, split between the McArthur Brick Company and 84 acres on Lake Road.
VCPD’s application to the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund requesting $991,614 was approved March 31. Clean Ohio will fund 71.2% of the total $1,391,835 project cost, while the remaining 28.8% is comprised of local match including an environmental assessment, timber value, and in-kind labor.
The funding announced last week is part of $350 million lawmakers included in the state budget last year for brownfield remediation. The second round of applications are now being accepted until the end of the month, said Fetherolf.
Each county has $1 million guaranteed to them, where Fetherolf said the remaining funds in Vinton County will be used for the next steps in the current properties.
Any additional funds could be used on another gas station in Hamden, one the commissioners originally intended to apply for as its fourth site.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@vintonjacksoncourier.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
