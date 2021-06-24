McARTHUR — Charliece Ousley of McArthur was one of nearly 400 graduating seniors from across 70 counties in the state that received their high school diplomas from Ohio Connections Academy, an online public charter school. Ousley also earned a full ride academic scholarship.
The ceremony was held virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns but is typically held in person.
The 2021 graduating class is the thirteenth in school history. According to a press release from the Online Connections Academy, more than a third of attendees plan on moving on to some form of high education after graduation.
Thirty students graduated as part of the National Honor Society with more than 100 graduated with honors, a distinction that requires a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Twenty-three of the graduates received an Academic Honors Diploma from the State of Ohio in recognition of high-level coursework completion, college and career readiness tests and real-world experiences. Overall, the Class of 2021 has received more than one million dollars in college scholarships and awards.
