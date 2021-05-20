The President's and Dean's Lists for Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) have been released with multiple local names included. In order for students to be named to the Dean's list, they must be full-time, meaning at least 12 credit hours, while earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699. The President's List requires similar qualifications with just a higher grade point average needed, at 3.7 or above.
Those on the Dean's List are Jason Drummond and David Bell, both of Vinton. President's List members included Tawn Taylor of Jackson, Tracy Nichols of Hamden, Micah Adkins of Albany, and Samantha Smith of McArthur.
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults with more than 150,000 students worldwide. Their main campus is located in Manchester, New Hampshire and the university offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs.
