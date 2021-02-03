Multiple area students have been awarded funding by the University of Findlay to pursue their educational endeavors with the school.

These students include:

  • Abrianna McManis of McArthur who was awarded: Bernice Hellings Scholarship Endowment Fund
  • Brendan Wilson of Logan who was awarded both the Stevenson-Phillips Operating Scholarship and the Dr. Frank R. and Mary Jane Cosiano Scholarship Endowment Fund

{span}University of Findlay has more than 3,500 enrolled students and offers 80 plus majors leading to baccalaureate degrees with further education in 11 master’s degrees and five doctoral degrees.

